Ramco Cements Q4FY21 earnings preview: Street expects 60% operating profit

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:39:11 IST

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth of close to around 19 percent, The operating profit though will jump up by close to around 60 percent odd and margins may expand to around 27 percent.

The stronger operating performance should reflect in the net profit numbers and growth of close to around 70 percent is expected.

The CNBC-TV18 poll is working a 10 percent volume growth at around 3.23 million tonne.

Ramco Cements sell their cement in south India majorly with a presence in the eastern part of the country too.

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza gets more details.
