Rajratan Global Wire confident of clocking 96,000 tonne in FY22

July 22, 2021

Rajratan Global Wire was trading higher in trade on Thursday, on the back of strong first-quarter results. They have delivered the highest profit before tax & EBITDA on a consolidated basis. The year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 was up 81 percent at Rs 182.2 crore versus Rs 64.6 crore and EBITDA was up 4.6 times at Rs 36 crore versus 7.7 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax was up at Rs 21.9 crore versus Rs 1.65 crore in the year-ago period.

To discuss the performance and the outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Sunil Chordia, Chairman and MD, of the company.

He said currently they are at full capacity utilisation but on run-rate basis, it is at 80-85 percent in India and Thailand is almost 95 percent. We are the only supplier in Thailand and our Thailand facility is fully booked, he added.

The company had earlier said they would clock around 96000-97000 tonnes in terms of volume in FY22. Chordia said, “It is possible because in the first quarter, India had lockdowns and Thailand had one week of holiday inspite of that, we have done close to 20,000 tonnes, so clocking a number of 25,000 tonnes for the next three quarters is not difficult.”

He is also confident of maintaining current margins levels and EBITDA percentage because it comes from utilisation of higher capacity. “We have been able to leverage the increased capacity in India and we are also increasing capacity in Thailand,” he said.