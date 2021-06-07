Railtel in talks with universities, state govts; focusing on online infra for education sector, says CMD Puneet Chawla

VIDEOS

Updated : June 07, 2021 17:25:44 IST

Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel Corporation of India, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the company is in talks with various universities and state governments for different education orders.

The stock is up 45 percent since its listing in February earlier this year, also ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy".

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Chawla said, “We are in talks with various universities and state governments. There is a thrust on online courses, classes and the automation which is happening in the universities, colleges, the smart classes, there is a huge opportunity in that and I would see a faster inflow of orders in the coming months due to pandemic.”

On orderbook, he said, “Order book will flow in much faster particularly in the health and education sector. Therefore, from the health and education sector, it can be Rs 500 crore.”

