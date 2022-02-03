Radico Khaitan Q3 revenues grow 12%; management aims to be debt free by FY25

Radico Khaitan reported a revenue growth of 12 percent at Rs 766.1 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported revenues of Rs 684.2 crore in Q3FY21. The company's EBITDA declined by 4.5 percent at Rs 119 crore in quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 124.6 crore same quarter last year.

Radico Khaitan reported a revenue growth of 12 percent at Rs 766.1 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported revenues of Rs 684.2 crore in Q3FY21.

The company's EBITDA declined by 4.5 percent at Rs 119 crore in quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 124.6 crore same quarter last year.

EBITDA margins contracted to 15.5 percent against 18.2 percent on a year on year basis. The net profit was down 5.9 percent at Rs 79.1 crore.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abhishek Khaitan, MD of Radico Khaitan.

Watch video for more.