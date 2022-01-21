Q4 will get impacted on no movie releases: PVR’s Ajay Bijli

PVR Q3 results beat estimates where they reported positive EBITDA for the first time in 6 quarters. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajay Bijli, Chairman and MD and Nitin Sood, CFO of the company to discuss earnings fineprint.

PVR Limited's third-quarter results beat estimates; the company reported positive EBITDA for the first time in six quarters. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajay Bijli, Chairman and MD, and Nitin Sood, CFO, of the company to discuss earnings' fineprint.

Bijli said, “Third quarter was good for us. Mumbai had opened up on October 22 and a lot of movies started releasing. But because of the third wave, there was a shutdown only in in Delhi and Haryana.”

He added, “This (fourth) quarter will get impacted not because of any fundamentals of the business, but because movies will not be released. Movie flow in this quarter will get impacted and we still don't know the visibility, but hopefully, it will open by mid-February. Right now, it is anybody's guess. But, this quarter is going to get impacted.”

