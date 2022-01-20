Q3FY22 preview: Here’s what to expect from media space

The year 2021 was a volatile year for the media industry and Q3FY22 in particular saw recovery but the new variant of COVID-19 (Omicron) resulted in restrictions impacting the industry.

In terms of advertising, broadcasters in the month of October witnessed an ad volume growth of 11 percent over last year, and 23 percent compared to pre-COVID levels largely driven by festive demand, which was highest in the calendar year 2021 although November remained muted.

The news segment is also expected to remain stable with healthy ad growth. However, subscription revenues will remain flat this time. Do remember, Zee as well as Sun TV to report their Q3 numbers on a high base and again consumer companies cutting back on ad spending due to cost inflation.

Talking about multiplexes, after six quarters, this time the street expects PVR and INOX to report positive operating profits. However, the second half of December saw weakness at releases or relatively tepid response due to Omicron fear and postponement. In fact, January 2022 is also looking like a washout month.

In the radio business, the ad volumes are expected to sustain momentum while yields will continue to remain under pressure.

