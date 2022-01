The loan growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the third quarter of financial year 22 (FY22) has been much better sequentially, said SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD, and CEO of the state-owned lender.

The loan growth of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the third quarter of financial year 22 (FY22) has been much better sequentially, said SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD, and CEO of the state-owned lender. This gives the bank the confidence to grow anywhere between 8 to 10 percent in FY23, he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. In Q4FY22, Rao expects loan growth of 6-8 percent.

