Preview: Coal India Q3FY22 results today; Street expects topline growth of 16-17%

Coal India will report its Q3FY22 results on February 14, 2022. On the topline, the analysts are working with 16-17 percent growth. The operating profit is expected to grow by close to around 25-26 percent, which would mean that margins will expand by close to around 150-200 basis points (bps).

Net profit numbers are expected to come in the vicinity of around Rs 4,150-4,200 crore.

The provisional numbers suggested that the volume should jump up by close to around 13 percent, the remainder of the topline growth will be on the back of realizations.

