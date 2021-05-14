Power demand increased 40% YoY in April 2021, says Indian Energy Exchange

VIDEOS

Updated : May 14, 2021 03:17:49 IST

Power demand increased 40 percent year on year (YoY) in April 2021, said Rohit Bajaj, senior VP & head-business development at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “The power prices for the last complete year was an average price of Rs 2.82 and in the last quarter, Q4 of FY21, the prices increased a bit and it was around Rs 3.30 for the month of January-February and March. In April also the traction continued since there was a demand increase of 40 percent YoY, we had good participation coming from state DISCOMs (distribution companies) and commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers.”

“In May it has started to come down. We are seeing some correction here and because of lockdown some production capacities are not operating at their full strength, there is some cut in production. Therefore, we have seen prices again going down to Rs 2.60-2.70 level which is similar to what we have seen in last April,” said Bajaj.

