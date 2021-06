VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : June 07, 2021 16:09:02 IST

Petronet LNG is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (June 8).

CNBC-TV18 expects revenue to grow by 6.7 percent however EBITDA is likely to go down by 22 percent.

Margins are likely to come at 13.4 percent versus 18.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).