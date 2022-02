Petronet LNG will be reporting its Q3FY22 earning on Wednesday (09 February). CNBC-TV18 expects revenues to decline by 3 percent at Rs 10,454 crore against Rs 10,813 crore in Q2FY22.

EBITDA is likely to decline by 12 percent at Rs 1,142 crore, while operating profit margins may contract to 11 percent.

Profit after tax is also expected to decline by 13 percent at Rs 712 crore.

Management commentary on spot LNG prices will be a crucial to watch.

