Page Industries expects sales to grow across all channel formats; says will pass on raw material cost

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 28, 2021 12:24:46 IST

Sales will grow across all channel formats going ahead, said K Chandrasekar, chief financial officer (CFO) of Page Industries on Friday.

Page Industries reported earnings for the March-ending quarter. It was a mixed show with revenues coming in above estimates but there has been a miss on the operational front.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chandrasekar said, “All the channels will grow. We have added more than 600 salespeople on the ground and this gives us a much broader reach and we have opened more than 14,000 outlets in this year alone. So growth is contributed by same stores as well as new outlets which we opened this year and plan is to continue growing year on year (YoY).”

On raw materials, he said, “If there is inflation in raw material and other inflationary pressures, we will need to pass on to the customers may be in Q2 or Q3. But if raw material prices increase by 7 percent, for example, we do not have to pass on everything to the customer because there are other operating efficiencies which we are working on.”

According to him, e-commerce contribution doubled in Q4.

“We had volume growth of 53 percent as against the value growth of about 62 percent and e-commerce which used to be about 4 percent has almost doubled in this year,” said Chandrasekar.

"Currently, there are 978 exclusive brand outlets and all were open in Q4", he said.

For more details, watch the video