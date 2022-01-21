Orient Electric Q3FY22: Profit declines 26.7%; management looking at 3-5% price hike across products

Orient Electric on Thursday reported 26.7 percent decline in net profit at Rs 38.08 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 as margins continued to be impacted due to rise in commodity prices. The CK Birla Group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 51.94 crore in Q3FY21, Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was up 9.7 percent to Rs 678.35 crore during the period under review as against Rs 618.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. The relentless increase in commodity prices during the year has been impacting all players within the industry. With a YoY growth in Cost of Goods by 15.2 percent in Q3FY22, OEL was no exception. Higher commodity prices have been keeping margins under pressure since Q1FY22 and is expected to continue over the short term, said OEL in a post earning investor's release.

To know more about the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO of Orient Electric.

