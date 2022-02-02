Orient Cement lowers FY22 volume guidance as Nov, Dec weaker than expectation

Orient Cement should be able to do 5.7 million tonne of volume in FY22, Deepak Khetrapal, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

He said that November and December have been weaker than expectations and the company will be short of the volume target of 6 million tonne.

“If we have not done more than what we have done in Q3 (FY22), it will create a dent in our achievement vis-à-vis aspirations for the year as a whole,” Khetrapal said.

Talking about the union budget, Khetrapal said, “Road sector, housing is not new projects. So, if more money is made available to these projects, I expect it’s strong support for cement, steel manufacturers, anybody who is contributing materials to the infrastructure sector. I think it’s a big boost and I am very encouraged with that.”

