Order book back to pre-COVID levels; pickup expected in Q3-Q4FY22: SP Apparels

Updated : June 23, 2021 14:38:08 IST

SP Apparels’ order book is back to pre-COVID levels, P Sundararajan, CMD, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported earnings for the March-ended quarter and is a leading manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and children in India.

“Our current order book is Rs 250 crore which is as usual and definitely there is a huge demand especially for baby products out of India because India is seen positive in terms of the export market. Therefore, we are very optimistic and look forward to a great business in the coming quarters,” Sundararajan said.

The company has not given a revenue outlook for the near term but the management is confident that they will see a pickup in demand as the second wave of the coronavirus ebbs.

“It looks like after this lockdown; from July onwards we would be able to ramp up things, so Q3-Q4 will be back on track and growth mode,” Sundararajan said.

