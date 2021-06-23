  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Business

ONGC Q4FY21 earnings preview: Expect revenue to grow by 27%

Updated : June 23, 2021 16:12:33 IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings on 24 June and a CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 27 percent, while EBITDA could be around 16 percent. Margins are likely to come at 45 percent against 49 percent in Q3FY21.

CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra reports that net realisations are expected to be higher, led by increase in crude oil prices. Management commentary on gas production from KG Basin is likely to be the key trigger for the stock.

To know more, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement