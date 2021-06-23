ONGC Q4FY21 earnings preview: Expect revenue to grow by 27%

VIDEOS

Updated : June 23, 2021 16:12:33 IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings on 24 June and a CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 27 percent, while EBITDA could be around 16 percent. Margins are likely to come at 45 percent against 49 percent in Q3FY21.

CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra reports that net realisations are expected to be higher, led by increase in crude oil prices. Management commentary on gas production from KG Basin is likely to be the key trigger for the stock.