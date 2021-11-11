ONGC Q2FY22 preview: Overall revenues expected to go up 11%, EBITDA to rise 13%

Oil and gas major, ONGC, is expected to post a good set of Q2 numbers. Overall revenue is expected to go up by 11 percent, and EBITDA by 13 percent. On operating profit margin could rise by 150 basis points and profit by 53 percent.

Oil and gas major, ONGC, is expected to post a good set of second-quarter numbers. The overall revenue is expected to go up by 11 percent, and EBITDA is expected to rise by 13 percent. On operating profit margin, there could be an increase of 150 basis points and profit is expected to go up by 53 percent.

The improvement in EBITDA is to be driven by higher crude realisations at $70.90 per barrel because crude prices had inched up higher. It would be a $5 per barrel increase on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Also, higher prices of value-added products will drive margin for ONGC. The overall crude oil sales are expected to go up by 3 percent on a wide basis because of a low base last year. However, natural gas volumes are expected to decline by 7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.