ONGC Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 11% revenue growth

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is set to report its earnings for Q1FY22 today (August 13). Crude prices have surged in the last quarter and thus the overall revenue is expected to go up by 11 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

A poll of analysts who track the stock suggests that that EBITDA should see an increase of 22 percent and will come in at Rs 12,321 crore. Margins are expected to come in at around 52.7 percent and profit after tax (PAT) is expected to be impacted because of lower other income.

Natural gas sales volumes are expected to increase by 2 percent year-on-year (YoY). This particular segment has been doing well and overall crude oil sales volumes are expected to decline by 2 percent YoY.

The stock is trading at Rs 115 a piece and has stayed flat with a slightly negative bias in the last five days.

