NTPC Q3 preview: Street expects 12% revenue growth

NTPC will report numbers for the third quarter on Saturday and the CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a much better quarter from NTPC as compared to previous couple of quarters.

Revenues are likely to gain as much as 12 percent year-on-year, there may be a little bit of a dip in margins, but still steady at around 29 to 30 percent, and net profits likely to rise around 8.8 percent.

It has already done volumes growth of about 9 to 10 percent and the volumes is expected to come in around 71 billion units for the quarter. More importantly, it has seen increased plant load factors, as well as higher utilisation, and these, are some of the numbers which will drive up revenues as a whole.

