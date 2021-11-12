NMDC sees 205% growth in Q2; targets demerging and commissioning steel plant in Q4FY22

NMDC reported 205 percent growth in Q2FY22 revenues at Rs 6794 crore and EBITDA grew by 202 percent to Rs 3114 crore against Rs 1029 crore in same quarter last year. While EBITDA margin stood at 45.8 percent versus 46.2 percent on a YoY basis.

Government-owned mineral producer, NMDC reported 205 percent growth in Q2FY22 with reported revenues at Rs 6794 crore versus Rs 2230 crore in Q2FY21.

EBITDA grew by 202 percent to Rs 3114 crore against Rs 1029 crore in same quarter last year. While EBITDA margin stood at 45.8 percent versus 46.2 percent on a YoY basis.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, CMD of the company Sumit Deb said the company intends to demerge and commission the steel plant in Q4FY22.

He added that they are on track to do 45 million tonnes of sales volume in FY22.

"Traditionally Q2 has not been a very good one us but in this year we did very well. We are on track to do 45 million tonnes of sales volume in FY22."

