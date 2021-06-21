  • SENSEX
NMDC Q4FY21 preview: Street expects topline to grow nearly 90%

Updated : June 21, 2021 16:05:43 IST

NMDC will report its Q4 results on Tuesday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects topline to grow nearly 90 percent. The margins see a big expansion because the operating profit will expand by much more.

Profitability is likely to come at nearly Rs 2,800 crore that is looking good on a year-on-year basis. Even on a sequential basis, frontline numbers look very good.

Street expects both volumes as well as realisations will see a big surge. Volumes are likely to come close to 30 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza for more details.
