Nestle revenue likely to grow 9.5% on hikes in Maggi and milk-based product prices

The prices of Maggi have been hiked by up to 16 percent. A 70-gram Maggi Masala noodles' packet now costs Rs 14, up from Rs 12 earlier. The company has also increased the prices of its instant tea and coffee products.

FMCG major Nestle is set to report its Q1CY22 earnings on Thursday. The company's revenue is expected to grow 9-9.5 percent to Rs 3,950 crore largely on the back of price hikes in Maggi and milk-based products. The net profit is likely to grow by 3.5 percent to Rs 625 crore.

Gross margins are likely to compress more than 200 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY). While cost savings entailed by the company as well as lower ad spends may limit the EBITDA margin decline, it is still expected to fall by almost 150 bps.

Broad-based recovery is seen in out-of-home consumption which could lead the company's beverages business.

