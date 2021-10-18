Nestle Q3CY21 earnings preview: Street expects 9% revenue growth

Nestle's margins are expected to compress from 25.4 percent to close to around 24.2 percent and as a result of which net profit is likely to grow at 6.5 percent.

Nestle is scheduled to report its 2021 third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The stock is about 7 percent away from its record high and is trading at around 66 times FY23 earnings.

A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects a 9 percent growth in revenues, while EBITDA is expected to grow at 4 percent.

The management commentary regarding demand recovery and input costs will be crucial to watch for.

