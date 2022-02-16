Nestle India Q4CY21: CNBC-TV18 poll expects 11% revenue growth

Nestle India is scheduled to report its Q4CY21 earnings on Thursday (17 February).CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 10.7 percent at Rs 3800 crore. While EBITDA is expected to grow by 6.7 percent at Rs 850 crore on a year on year basis.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenues to grow by 10.7 percent at Rs 3800 crore. While EBITDA is expected to grow by 6.7 percent at Rs 850 crore on a year on year basis.

However, margins are likely to decline to 22.4 percent versus 23.2 percent in Q4CY20. Profit after tax is expected to grow by 12.5 percent at Rs 545 crore.

Management commentary on consumption recovery in urban population would be key to watch.

