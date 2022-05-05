Reliance Industries January-March quarter revenues may grow by 18%; margins likely to decline

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its January to March quarter earnings on Friday (06 May). The stock is up 18 percent in 2022 and hit an all-time high of Rs 2,856 on April 29. CNBC-TV18 poll expects consolidated fourth quarters revenues to grow by 18 percent to Rs 2.20 lakh crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

Earnings Before Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to grow 9 percent to Rs 32,400 crore, while margins are expected to decline to 14.7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Profit after tax is also expected to fall 10 percent to Rs 16,640 crore.

In the oil-to-chemicals segment, the refining margins have improved on a quarterly basis to $7.80 per barrel, but will be offset by decline in petrochemical margins.

Jio EBITDA is likely to grow by 10.3 percent at Rs 10,500 crore, led by higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

In the consumer business, increased store footprint is likely to aid the retail sales growth.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.