MTAR Tech aims revenue growth of 35% for FY22; 45-50% in FY23

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director and Promoter at MTAR Technologies had given a revenue guidance of 20-25 percent revenue growth for FY22. “The way Q4 is going, we would revise the guidance upwards to about 30-35 percent for the current financial year and the revenue guidance for next financial year would be 45-50 percent,” he said.

The company expects its order book to remain strong and will be able to maintain its margins for FY22 as well as for FY23, he said.

