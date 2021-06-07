  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Auto

MRF Q4FY21 Preview: Street expects revenue growth of 25%

Updated : June 07, 2021 11:47:54 IST

MRF will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings, and there is a lot of expectation around its results. It is expected that MRF will see good revenue growth, of about 25 percent at Rs 4,531 crore.

The EBITDA could be up by 43 percent year-on-year (YoY). So, YoY margins will look strong at about 18 percent vis-a-vis 15.7 percent. However, sequentially, the margins are expected to decline because of a sharp rise in raw materials. It could fall to around 18 percent.

The stock is up 35 percent in the last one year.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement