MRF Q4FY21 Preview: Street expects revenue growth of 25%

Updated : June 07, 2021 11:47:54 IST

MRF will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings, and there is a lot of expectation around its results. It is expected that MRF will see good revenue growth, of about 25 percent at Rs 4,531 crore.

The EBITDA could be up by 43 percent year-on-year (YoY). So, YoY margins will look strong at about 18 percent vis-a-vis 15.7 percent. However, sequentially, the margins are expected to decline because of a sharp rise in raw materials. It could fall to around 18 percent.

The stock is up 35 percent in the last one year.