Updated : June 01, 2021 17:06:18 IST

Auto ancillary company, Motherson Sumi, is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earning tomorrow (June 2). The stock is up 50 percent in the last six months and more than doubled in the last 12 months.

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 11.6 percent and EBITDA growth of 32.5 percent on a consolidated basis, while margins is likely to come at 10.9 percent.