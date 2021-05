VIDEOS

Updated : May 27, 2021 17:12:11 IST

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will report its Q4FY21 earnings tomorrow (28 May). The stock has rallied almost 70 percent in the last 12 months.

CNBC-TV18 expects revenue to grow by 43 percent and EBITDA is likely to grow by 57 percent.