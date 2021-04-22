M&M Financial Q4FY21 preview: Disbursals might pick up and AUM growth should remain flat

VIDEOS

Updated : April 22, 2021 03:53 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited will be reporting its quarterly results on Friday. Sequentially it is expected to be a strong quarter for M&M Finance. Disbursals are expected to pick up in Q4, analysts are estimating as high as 14 percent sequential growth in disbursals.

However, assets under management (AUM) growth will remain flat on a sequential basis due to high repayments.

Net interest margins to remain stable or improve given the fact that there is a strong recovery expected this time around.

There is a fall in the cost of funds and also the rundown of liquidity buffers that it needed earlier, so lower credit cost will aid the profit after tax (PAT).

CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari has more details. Watch this video for more