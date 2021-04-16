Mindtree Q4FY21 earnings: Street expects dollar revenue at 4.7%, constant currency revenue at 4%

VIDEOS

Updated : April 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST

Midcap IT firm Mindtree will be reporting its Q4 earnings on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a good quarter from Mindtree for the third consecutive quarter. Dollar revenue growth is expected to be at 4.7 percent, constant currency revenue growth should be closer to 4 percent.

Margins will be under pressure owing to the wage hike, according to the poll, it should be at 18.1 percent.

Mindtree has been reporting very strong margin gains over the past few quarters, margins in Q1 of FY20 had gone to levels as low as 6.4 percent and since then there has been a steady increase.

The investor attention will be on the FY22 revenue growth outlook, deal wins as well as the recovery in travel and hospitality.