Mindtree Q4 earnings preview: Street expects dollar revenue growth of 4.9%

Information technology firm Mindtree is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Monday. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects a dollar revenue growth of 4.9 percent for the company in Q4.

Revenue growth for the company has been very strong for the last five quarters and analysts expect it to continue the strong numbers going ahead as well.

Margins are expected to be under pressure -- down about 40 basis points. The EBIT margin is expected at 18.8 percent. The company is expected to report flat profits owing to the margin compression.

What to watch out for?

The company’s EBITDA margin guidance stands at over 20 percent but considering companies like Infosys have brought down their margin guidance, the supply-side constraints and high wage inflation, risk remains.

Travel and tourism and healthcare account for 14 percent of the company's revenue. As these sectors were severely impacted due to COVID, the revenue is likely to take a hit.

The attrition rate, which was roughly around the 22 percent mark in the last quarter, will be closely watched.

Year-to-date, the stock is down 18.50 percent, though in the last one year it is up 88 percent. The stock closed 3.44 percent lower at Rs 3,956.15 on the BSE on Monday.

