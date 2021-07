VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : July 12, 2021 17:07:35 IST

Mindtree will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings tomorrow. The company is expected to report perhaps the highest growth on the street with the dollar revenue growth in excess of 6 percent.

According to CNBC-TV18’s poll, margins are expected to be under pressure - perhaps lower by 100 basis points (bps), impacted by the increased hiring as well as some increase in visa cost.

Profits should be up about 3.5 percent.