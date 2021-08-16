Minda Industries expects product premiumisation, EV portfolio to aid outperformance

Minda Industries posted a strong set of earnings on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to low base, but margins have seen a sequential decline due to higher raw material prices. Revenues were up 243 percent at Rs 1,603 crore versus Rs 468 crore for the same quarter last fiscal. EBITDA came in at Rs 147 crore versus YoY loss of Rs 84 crore. Operating profit margin stood at 9.2 percent versus -18 percent YoY, however in the preceding three quarters, they came in at 13-15 percent. Consolidated profit for the auto ancillary company came in at Rs 15 crore versus loss of Rs 135 crore YoY.

Sunil Bohra, Group CFO, Minda Industries, said, “It is true that quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), there is a sequential drop in margins mainly due to two factors. First was due to operating leverage, because the sales volumes were low due to semi- lockdowns in selective areas, so the operating leverage impacted our margins significantly because fixed costs etc. continued, whereas we did not have any revenue. So that is a big factor for the drop in margins. Second was the commodity factor.”

“We are in discussions with almost all our customers where we do have a price adjustment clause for all our commodities, but in a scenario where prices are continuously northward. So one, it had impact on our margins. Secondly, while there are price adjustment clauses, it takes times to get this price adjustment or price correction to happen. For some it might have happened in Q1, for some it might happen in Q2, or Q3, but it does happen with retrospective impact. So yes, there are impacts and we all know it's a global phenomenon, where the commodity prices are consistently heading north and that is what creates a pressure on margins,” Bohra said, while adding that the company is trying to figure out how to pass it onto its customers.

He further said, “July has been much better than what it was in June. So, month-on-month, we are seeing improvement. So going forward to the next quarter, we should see margins recovering from 9.2 percent to what we delivered in Q1.”

When asked about the trickledown effect due to OEMs facing chip shortage, Bohra said, “Absolutely, it will have an impact because we are part of the global supply chain. So, there are two parts, one is supply, and demand, we firmly believe that the demand continues to remain robust, driven by the personal mobility factor during the pandemic. So, demand is there. It is not that demand has faded. It is more challenges from the supply side, primarily because of the semiconductor issues, and there are customers who are facing some issues and therefore there could be some short-term impact.”

“However, if one were to see it form the company’s perspective, then we have been able to procure all our materials on time and we have made sure that we don't become a reason for any short supply to our customers. But because we are part of the global supply chain and if there is pressure on one OEM who might be our customer, then definitely it will trickle down to us. So being part of the total ecosystem, yes, we will get impacted because of that,” he said.

The company has a large electric vehicle (EV) portfolio like sensors for electric vehicles, LED lighting systems, switches. Talking about their EV opportunity and orderbook, Bohra said, “Among the components, we have almost like 30 businesses and of the 30, only two businesses may not go into a EV product, but they might go into IC engine like CNG. So all the products go in both the existing vehicles and the EVs. From that perspective, our portfolio definitely is insulated. Also, we are seeing more EV opportunity and so we have identified seven key components and of those, two components are already under production from EV-specific perspective. The three major components which we are currently working on are also expected to get commissioned within this year and we do have our anchor customer identified.”

“We are pretty confident that with our existing portfolio which is driven by a premiumisation factor plus with additional business from EV, we should be able to consistently outperform the industry growth. And that's what we have been successfully able to do in the past five, seven years,” said Bohra.

