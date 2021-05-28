Metropolis Healthcare looks to expand home testing services

VIDEOS

Metropolis Healthcare is looking to expand home testing services, Ameera Shah, promoter and managing director, said, adding that there has been a rush for testing in tier-2 cities.

“We are looking at strong, aggressive organic expansion. We are doing a large push on the brick and mortar expansion side, getting into many cities and towns where we had a presence but did not have a lab,” Shah told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Shah added that Metropolis Healthcare, a chain of diagnostic companies, will also expand home services. “That’s an area we have seen a big uptick for. So, there will be a virtual and physical expansion at the same time,” she said.

The remarks come at a time when Metropolis Healthcare has reported earnings for the March-ended quarter. It has clocked the highest-ever revenue while margins have expanded aided by cost optimisation.

On the company’s business during the second wave of the pandemic Shah said, “Even though there is a lockdown in most states, we are not seeing a strong hit on the non-COVID space as we did last year. It is much more muted and non-COVID space continues to do well. Of course, there is some dent but it’s not as much as last year.”

