Meghmani Finechem Q3 profit jumps sharply; management aims for Rs 2,000 cr in revenues by FY24

Meghmani Finechem Ltd on Monday posted a nearly three-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 69.68 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal on the back of strong revenue. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

It has been a terrific performance in Q3 where the revenue growth has been about 25 percent. In nine months of this fiscal the revenue growth for Meghmani has been about 85 percent coming in 1,052 crore and the company has an aspiration to reach 2,000 crore revenues by FY24.

This company is one of the big producers of chlor alkali and derivatives in India. They basically supply to almost all the industries - textile pharma, agro chemical, paints, etc.

