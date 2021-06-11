Mayur Uniquoters Q4FY21: Expect Rs 10 cr revenue from Mercedes next quarter, says management

VIDEOS

Updated : June 11, 2021 18:09:39 IST

Mayur Uniquoters ended higher in trade post its Q4FY21 earnings. The company reported a margin expansion and a rise in revenue.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Suresh Kumar Poddar, CMD and CEO of the company said that orders from Mercedes have just started flowing in.

“As far as Mercedes is concerned, in this quarter it was 4-5 crore because it has just started. You will see in the second quarter the big growth. They have placed an order for 50,000 meter per month which is more than Rs 4 crore. So maybe in the second quarter, we will have Rs 10-12 crore of revenue,” he said.

Poddar further added that there is no surety of whether Tesla will source seats from India once they enter the country. “Tesla is coming but it is not decided whether they will make seats locally or import it. Generally in the beginning they don’t start. I think it will start in FY23 only,” he said.

He also said that the company is expecting Volkswagen revenues to start coming in from Q4FY22.