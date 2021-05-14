May deliver strong double digit same-store sales growth if COVID situation normalises: Westlife Development

VIDEOS

May 14, 2021

Westlife Development on Thursday reported narrowing of losses to Rs 6.45 crore for Q4FY21, helped by higher income. It posted a net loss of Rs 25.26 crore in Q4FY20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman of Westlife Development said, "While the dine-in, takeaway, drive through are shut, home delivery has been consistent and stable. We are in a much better spot now than we were in first wave of COVID."

He said that the convenience channels have been accelerated due to COVID and as in-store comes back he expects a strong double digit same-store sales growth for the company.