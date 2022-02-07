May consider merging Tata Steel & Tata Steel Longs: TV Narendran

Tata Steel Limited posted broadly stable consolidated revenues at Rs 60,783 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as the improvement in net realisations more than offset the drop in volumes.

Tata Steel Limited posted broadly stable consolidated revenues at Rs 60,783 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as the improvement in net realisations more than offset the drop in volumes. In its quarterly earnings report, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,598 crore, an over 139 percent increase year-on-year, but a 23.5 percent decline quarter-on-quarter.

According to the report, the company's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 15,853 crore, as against Rs 16,618 crore in Q2FY22 (down 4.6 percent) and Rs 9,652 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal (up 64.2 YoY).

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the company's MD & CEO, TV Narendran said they expect Q4FY22 India steel prices to be Rs 3,500 per tonne lower compared to Q3.

He said on a quarter on quarter basis, Q4 EBITDA per tonne in India is likely to be lower, while EBITDA per tonne in Europe is likely to be higher.

Speaking on Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) he said, Tata Steel will extend bridge loans to Tata Steel Longs for the NINL acquisition. He said they might also consider merger of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Longs going ahead.

