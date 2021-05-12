Matrimony expects to clock double-digit numbers despite lockdown

VIDEOS

Matrimony.com expects to clock double-digit growth numbers in the first quarter of financial year 22, despite the lockdown — a trend that has continued since last three quarters, Murugavel Janakiraman, founder & CEO said.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Janakiraman said: “For the last three quarters we continue to have a double-digit growth on the matchmaking space and we expect that trend to continue. However, we see some kind of an impact in the month of April, but we are positive that we will continue with double-digit growth in Q1."

BharatMatrimony, Matrimony.com Limited's flagship brand, is an online matchmaking service. Q4 FY21 was one of the best quarters for the company so far. However, Janakiraman expects the revenue to take a slight hit in Q1 FY22, but not as bad as Q1 FY21.

“In the Q1 of last year, the revenue was impacted but this quarter will be much better; in fact, growth will be much better year-on-year. However, compared to Q4 the revenue will be slightly less but in terms of YoY growth we look at 20 percent plus growth because of the impact we had in the Q1 of last year,” he said.

