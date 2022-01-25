Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Chip shortage to hurt volumes

Maruti Suzuki India will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers today on January 25, 2022. This quarter around, the chip shortage has hit production in a big way and on the back of that, the numbers are expected to be on a weaker side.

Maruti Suzuki India will be reporting its Q3FY22 earnings numbers today on January 25, 2022. This quarter around, the chip shortage has hit production in a big way and on the back of that, the numbers are expected to be on a weaker side. However, there was a 15 percent upmove that was seen in the average selling price because the company undertook price hikes and passed it on to consumers. That is something that will help the revenues to be flat despite a fall in volumes.

