Maruti Suzuki India may post 11% revenue growth as consumers absorb input cost shock

Maruti Suzuki India will be reporting its fourth quarter FY22 numbers on Friday and the Street is expecting an 11.6 percent growth in the top line to Rs 2,6826 crore as the management has managed to pass on all the raw material price increases to the consumer because of its sheer market share.

Maruti Suzuki India will be reporting its fourth-quarter FY22 numbers on Friday. According to CNBC-TV18 estimates, the automaker will post a 30 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1,517 crore versus Rs 1,166 crore it posted in the same quarter of the last financial year.

The sales volumes are down 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 489,000 units because of the semiconductor shortage, but the revenues are still likely to grow in double-digits.

On the margin front, the company has managed to offset the higher raw material cost. So, the margins will remain steady at around 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter of FY22 versus 8.3 percent in the same period in FY21. CNBCTV-18 estimates margins to increase quarter-on-quarter due to operating leverage benefits.

It is expected to be a decent quarter for Maruti Suzuki India, volumes were down because of semiconductor shortages, but anything above 8.5 percent will be taken with both hands by the Street.

Here is a look at how the company performed in the third quarter of FY22.

