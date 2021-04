VIDEOS

Updated : April 27, 2021 06:32:46 IST

Auto major Maruti is scheduled to report its Q4FY21 earnings on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 30 percent at Rs 23624 crore. The EBITDA is expected to go up by 29 percent and the margins are likely to be stable at 9.1 percent despite higher raw material costs.

Maruti stock is down about 15 percent in the last 3 months on account of rising COVID cases, more restrictions etc.