Marico Q1FY22 preview: Street expects revenue growth of 30%

Updated : July 30, 2021 10:27:27 IST

Marico is set to report its Q1FY22 earnings. The India business of the company, which accounts for majority of their business, is likely to grow around 30 percent backed by robust double-digit volume growth.

The company is likely to report a revenue growth of 30 percent and EBITDA growth of 5.5 percent.

However, margins will see a sharp dip on a year-on-year (YoY) basis because same time last year saw unsustainable margin growth of almost 24 percent. But they will be better on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.