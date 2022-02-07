See gross margins growing quarter on quarter: Marico CEO Gupta

Marico is trading in the green after the company reported Q3 earnings on Friday, which came in largely in line with street expectations. Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO of Marico said there will be an improvement in EBITDA margins and by quarter one of next year, the gross margin normalisation will happen.

On margins Speaking to Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO of Marico said, “Copra is in a deflationary phase and we had significant inflation in both copra and other vegetable oils during last year. The part which is going to be still inflationary is crude which is not showing any signs of coming down but overall if you have seen this trend from quarter three over quarter two and quarter four over quarter three, there will be sequential gross margin improvement.”

He added, “As we step into next year, I think there will be obviously improvement in EBITDA margins. I believe that by quarter one, which is next year, the gross margin normalisation happening and also EBITDA margin inching up towards the normalised medium term levels.”

