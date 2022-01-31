Margin will improve to 3.9% in Q4FY22: Dixon Technologies

Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon Technologies, on Monday, said that margin will improve to 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent in Q4 of FY22. Lall also said that the normal margin is about 4.5 percent.

Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon Technologies, on Monday, said that margin will improve to 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent in Q4 of FY22. Lall also said that the normal margin is about 4.5 percent.

Electronics manufacturer on Friday, January 28, posted a near 9 percent quarterly growth in revenue driven by its Lighting Products, Mobile and EMS, and Security Systems segments. In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a revenue of Rs 3,073.3 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as against Rs 2,803.8 crore in the September quarter.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Lall said a significant growth came from mobiles and televisions that have a lower margin.

On price increase, he said, “There was significant pressure on account of commodities, pricing and also freight cost. There is a lag in passing on these price increases to our customers. To some extent, it has been passed on in the current quarter. I feel it’s going to take a couple of quarters more for things to settle down and back to normal.”

Talking about Q3 numbers, Lall said that a significant growth came from mobiles and televisions that have a lower margin.

For the entire interview, watch the video