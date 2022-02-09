Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 preview: Street expects revenue up by 8.50%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will report its Q3 earnings on Thursday and street expects a mixed bag this time around. Overall the numbers will look sluggish because the tractor demand has been under pressure on account of unseasonal rains, as well as the cost inflation has hit margins this time around.

The passenger vehicle segment, the SUV segment have grown well, there are price hikes that the company has taken there. So that will offset the slowdown that the company is seeing in the tractor segment.

Overall expect revenues to go up by 8.50 percent, the EBITDA will fall by 22 percent as there is cost inflation which has hit the margins. So the overall margins will fall to 12 percent versus 17 percent same time last year, and the profits are also expected to fall by about 21 percent odd.

