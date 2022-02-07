Mahindra Lifespace reports Q3 net profit of Rs 25 cr; aims to launch projects worth Rs 1000 cr by October

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.86 crore for the quarter ended December. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 33.32 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 70.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces.

