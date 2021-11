Mahindra & Mahindra is scheduled to report its Q2FY22 earnings on November 9.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects 6.5 percent growth in revenue as the tractor segment was under pressure due to erratic monsoon.

Margins are likely to decline to 12.9 percent versus 17.8 percent on a year-on-year basis, while profit is expected to fall by 5.3 percent.

