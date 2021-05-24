Mahanagar Gas Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 6% sequential revenue growth

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:22:55 IST

State-run city gas utility Mahanagar Gas (MGL) will be reporting its Q4FY21 numbers. The street is expecting an operational weak quarter for the company.

There could be some margin contraction. While overall revenues are expected to see a growth of 6 percent on a sequential basis at Rs 710 crore, the EBITDA is expected to be flat at Rs 316 crore. Margins, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) could see a decline of 280 basis points to come in at 44.7 percent. Profit is seen up 1 percent at Rs 220 crore.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra get more details on what to expect from the numbers.