  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Business

Mahanagar Gas Q4FY21 preview: Street expects 6% sequential revenue growth

Updated : May 24, 2021 12:22:55 IST

State-run city gas utility Mahanagar Gas (MGL) will be reporting its Q4FY21 numbers. The street is expecting an operational weak quarter for the company.

There could be some margin contraction. While overall revenues are expected to see a growth of 6 percent on a sequential basis at Rs 710 crore, the EBITDA is expected to be flat at Rs 316 crore. Margins, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) could see a decline of 280 basis points to come in at 44.7 percent. Profit is seen up 1 percent at Rs 220 crore.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra get more details on what to expect from the numbers.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement